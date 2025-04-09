Left Menu

Sterling Stumbles: Pound Hits Year-Long Low Amid Investor Fears

The British pound hit significant lows against both the euro and yen amid investor concerns over a U.S. asset selloff. The economic turbulence is linked to U.S. tariff impositions, and the resulting uncertainty is prompting investors to opt for safer currency options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:14 IST
Sterling Stumbles: Pound Hits Year-Long Low Amid Investor Fears
The British pound tumbled to a one-year low against the euro and a seven-month low against the yen on Wednesday, stirred by a U.S. asset selloff that unnerved investors and pushed them toward safer currencies.

U.S. tariffs impacting global economies led to declines in stocks, the dollar, and U.S. Treasuries, signaling pervasive economic instability. Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that Britain aims to form an economic partnership with the United States to alleviate trade barriers with other key partners.

The pound's trajectory was influenced by global investor sentiment, as noted by George Vessey, a strategist at Convera. Anticipating further Bank of England rate cuts amidst expected economic slowdowns, markets priced in significant rate changes, which will likely impact economic perceptions and market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

