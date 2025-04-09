Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Game Changer for Opposition

In a bold move ahead of last year's Lok Sabha elections, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda praised Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for playing a pivotal role in limiting BJP's ambition of securing over 400 seats. Addressing the media, Hooda emphasized the yatra's significance in bolstering the opposition INDIA bloc's position in Parliament.

Hitting out at the BJP, Hooda accused the ruling party of engaging in what he termed 'pseudo nationalism' – using nationalism solely as a tool to gain power. Hooda questioned BJP's motives and stressed the need for genuine national unity that includes all castes and religions.

With the Congress party advocating for a caste census, Hooda unveiled plans for nationwide programs to exert pressure on the Centre to undertake this exercise. He reaffirmed the Congress's commitment to social justice, dubbing Rahul Gandhi the 'flag-bearer' of the movement.

