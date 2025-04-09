Declan Rice: Breaking Set-Piece Norms at Arsenal

Nicolas Jover, the set-piece coach at Arsenal, has been key to enhancing the team's effectiveness from dead-ball situations. However, he did not take any credit for Declan Rice's two exceptional free kicks against Real Madrid.

Rice showcased his instinct and flair by bending a free kick around the defensive wall and another into the top corner, securing a 3-0 victory for Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Despite Jover's plan to cross, Rice followed his intuition, backed by Bukayo Saka's encouragement. Manager Mikel Arteta marveled at Rice's double strike, underlining Arsenal's strategic prowess and the element of surprise vital in high-stakes matches.

