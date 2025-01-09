Mumbai's Glittering Gold and Silver Closing Rates Revealed

The bullion market in Mumbai has disclosed the latest closing rates for precious metals, marking another dynamic day for traders and investors. Silver spot prices have been registered at an impressive Rs 89,800 per kilo, continuing to capture the interest of the market.

Meanwhile, standard gold, encompassing 99.5% purity, concluded the trading day at Rs 77,307. Despite market volatilities, the value of gold remains robust, underscoring its enduring appeal as a secure investment option.

In addition, pure gold, at 99.9% purity, noted a closing rate of Rs 77,618. These figures highlight the ongoing trends in precious metals, as traders analyze market fluctuations to inform their strategic decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)