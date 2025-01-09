Silo Collapse Traps Workers in Mungeli Iron Factory
A silo collapse at a Mungeli iron-making factory has injured one worker, with several others feared trapped. Rescue operations are ongoing as emergency services work to free those affected. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Sargaon, Mungeli, on Thursday when the silo structure of an iron-making factory unexpectedly collapsed, injuring a labourer and potentially trapping several others beneath the rubble.
Mungeli Collector Rahul Deo confirmed that the injured labourer received immediate medical attention at a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, rescue teams and emergency services have been deployed to the scene, working tirelessly to extricate the trapped workers.
Authorities, including police and administration officials, remain actively involved on-site, vigilantly overseeing the ongoing rescue operations. Further information on the incident is anticipated as the situation develops, according to ANI reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
