UNRWA Under Review: Balancing Aid Amid Tensions

The UN has appointed Ian Martin to review UNRWA's impact on Palestinian refugees amidst Israeli bans and humanitarian challenges. Despite operational constraints, UNRWA continues to aid Palestinians in Gaza and beyond. Allegations of Hamas ties among staff raise tensions, while the need for humanitarian assistance grows critical.

Updated: 23-04-2025 03:05 IST
The United Nations has tasked British human rights activist Ian Martin with leading a strategic review of its agency, UNRWA, which aids Palestinian refugees. This comes amid heightened scrutiny following allegations of Hamas ties among staff and a shifting geopolitical landscape.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric emphasized that the review aims to optimize UNRWA's aid delivery without altering its mandate. The agency has long been pivotal in providing services to millions of Palestinians, a role challenged by Israel's recent school closures and aid restrictions.

Amid these complexities, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini has called for the lifting of Israeli-imposed sieges, underscoring the dire humanitarian conditions facing Gaza's civilians.

