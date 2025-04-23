UNRWA Under Review: Balancing Aid Amid Tensions

The United Nations has tasked British human rights activist Ian Martin with leading a strategic review of its agency, UNRWA, which aids Palestinian refugees. This comes amid heightened scrutiny following allegations of Hamas ties among staff and a shifting geopolitical landscape.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric emphasized that the review aims to optimize UNRWA's aid delivery without altering its mandate. The agency has long been pivotal in providing services to millions of Palestinians, a role challenged by Israel's recent school closures and aid restrictions.

Amid these complexities, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini has called for the lifting of Israeli-imposed sieges, underscoring the dire humanitarian conditions facing Gaza's civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)