Colombia's Labor Reform Referendum: A Turning Point for Worker Rights?

Colombia's government unveiled a proposed labor reform referendum focusing on improving employee benefits, while businesses express concerns about job creation challenges. The plan includes questions on health benefits and work hours, requiring Senate approval. The move is part of President Petro's effort to bypass legislative hurdles and seek public support.

Updated: 23-04-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 03:12 IST
On Tuesday, Colombia's government released detailed plans for a proposed referendum aimed at reforming labor laws by enhancing employee benefits. The initiative seeks to improve workers' access to health benefits and overtime pay.

While businesses raise concerns that these reforms may hinder job creation, the government's proposal involves 12 referendum questions, yet to be approved by Colombia's Senate. Among the queries are issues surrounding health insurance for freelancers and higher pay when employees work Sundays.

President Gustavo Petro is pressing forward by planning to lead a march to Congress on May 1 to advocate for the referendum's approval. The effort symbolizes Petro's strategy to overcome legislative obstacles while appealing for public backing in the lead-up to elections.

