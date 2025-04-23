Trump's Stance on Federal Reserve Leadership and Interest Rates

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has no intentions of dismissing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The statement comes amid ongoing discussions about the country's economic strategy.

In an Oval Office encounter with reporters, Trump emphasized, "I have no intention of firing him," refuting any speculation of Powell's ousting.

However, Trump urged for a more proactive stance on reducing interest rates, highlighting his preference for Powell to actively pursue this economic adjustment.

