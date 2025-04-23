Trump's Stance on Federal Reserve Leadership and Interest Rates
President Trump clarified he does not intend to dismiss Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, yet he expressed a desire for lower interest rates. He communicated his hopes for Powell to take more initiative in this economic approach while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2025 03:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 03:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has no intentions of dismissing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The statement comes amid ongoing discussions about the country's economic strategy.
In an Oval Office encounter with reporters, Trump emphasized, "I have no intention of firing him," refuting any speculation of Powell's ousting.
However, Trump urged for a more proactive stance on reducing interest rates, highlighting his preference for Powell to actively pursue this economic adjustment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
