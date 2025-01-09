Left Menu

Crop Insurance Scam Uncovered in Maharashtra

A crop insurance scam has been exposed where individuals from Beed allegedly claimed compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, using farmer documents from Latur. Hundreds of farmers have been affected by this fraud, with misuse of documents and negligence by authorities cited as key issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a crop insurance scam has come to light involving individuals from Beed. They reportedly claimed compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, utilizing documents belonging to farmers in Renapur tehsil, Latur. A Shiv Sena leader highlighted these allegations on Thursday.

The scam has impacted hundreds of farmers from Hanumantwadi, Kalewadi, Anandwadi, and Renapur, as per statements from Shiv Sena Latur district chief Sachin Dane. He accused those involved of using names, land survey numbers, and Aadhaar details of Latur's farmers to fraudulently secure crop insurance payouts.

Further complicating the matter, an NCP (SP) functionary, Suraj Salunke, criticized the state agricultural department and insurance companies for their negligence. Insisting on the involvement of multiple districts, he urged the state government to initiate a thorough investigation, hinting that the scam could be worth hundreds of crores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

