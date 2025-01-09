Left Menu

HAL Awaits Key Findings to Decide Fate of Grounded ALH Dhruv Fleet

In the wake of the Porbandar crash, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is conducting a thorough investigation and is set to decide on Saturday whether the ALH Dhruv helicopters will resume operations. Collaborating with Indian and external agencies, HAL reviews designs, maintenance, and logistics for the fleet's safety enhancements.

HAL Awaits Key Findings to Decide Fate of Grounded ALH Dhruv Fleet
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the recent Porbandar incident, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has halted operations of all 330 ALH Dhruv helicopters pending investigation results. The crash involved an Indian Coast Guard chopper, resulting in fatalities during a training sortie.

HAL teams are meticulously analyzing the Porbandar crash site wreckage, with a decision on the chopper fleet's operational status expected by Saturday. The flight data recorder has been recovered, and its comprehensive analysis is underway, sources revealed.

In a bid to ensure safety, HAL conducted a review of the ALH Dhruv design with both Indian and international agencies, confirming no design flaws. Additionally, they have established a committee led by retired Air Marshal Vibhas Pande to enhance maintenance protocols.

Moreover, HAL has entered a five-year logistics agreement with the Coast Guard to maintain the fleet, systematically replacing parts prone to failure. Control and engine parts of the ALH Dhruv helicopters have undergone significant upgrades in partnership with the French company Safran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

