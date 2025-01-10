Left Menu

Trudeau Refutes Trump's Talk of Annexing Canada Amid Tariff Threats

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticizes President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion of annexing Canada, calling it a distraction from the impact of his proposed 25% tariffs on Canadian imports. Trudeau vows to impose countermeasures if these tariffs are implemented, emphasizing the potential economic consequences for both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 03:36 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has openly criticized U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion of possibly annexing Canada, labeling it a strategy to divert attention from the looming effects of proposed tariffs.

On Tuesday, Trump declared he might impose a 25% tariff on all Canadian imports unless Ottawa increases border security, even suggesting economic measures to potentially acquire Canada. Trudeau, addressing the issue on CNN, characterized Trump's approach as a skilled negotiation tactic meant to distract.

Trudeau underscored the significant impact these tariffs would have on various sectors, including oil, gas, and steel. He stressed the inevitability of retaliatory measures if Trump follows through on his threat, highlighting the consequences faced during a previous trade dispute in 2018, and reiterated Canada's commitment to economic independence while valuing its trade relationship with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

