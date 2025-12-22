Left Menu

Boosting Bilateral Ties: India-New Zealand Conclude Free Trade Agreement Negotiations

India and New Zealand have successfully concluded negotiations on a free trade agreement aimed at enhancing bilateral trade in goods and services. The deal is expected to dramatically increase exports and reduce tariffs, benefiting both nations economically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and New Zealand have officially concluded negotiations for a free trade agreement, marking a significant milestone in boosting bilateral trade relations.

Announced on Monday, the agreement will facilitate trade by eliminating tariffs on 95% of New Zealand's exports to India, aiming to elevate exports from USD 1.1 billion to USD 1.3 billion annually over the next two decades.

The agreement is expected to further strengthen the economic ties between the two nations, offering Kiwi businesses the opportunity to tap into India's vast market of 1.4 billion consumers, as underscored by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and reaffirmed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

