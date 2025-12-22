Boosting Bilateral Ties: India-New Zealand Conclude Free Trade Agreement Negotiations
India and New Zealand have successfully concluded negotiations on a free trade agreement aimed at enhancing bilateral trade in goods and services. The deal is expected to dramatically increase exports and reduce tariffs, benefiting both nations economically.
- Country:
- India
India and New Zealand have officially concluded negotiations for a free trade agreement, marking a significant milestone in boosting bilateral trade relations.
Announced on Monday, the agreement will facilitate trade by eliminating tariffs on 95% of New Zealand's exports to India, aiming to elevate exports from USD 1.1 billion to USD 1.3 billion annually over the next two decades.
The agreement is expected to further strengthen the economic ties between the two nations, offering Kiwi businesses the opportunity to tap into India's vast market of 1.4 billion consumers, as underscored by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and reaffirmed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
2025 Tariffs Tailspin: Trump's Trade Tactics Tested
NZ-India FTA reduces or removes tariffs on 95 pc of our exports to India: New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon.
India's Exports to US Rebound Amidst Supply-Chain Adjustments
West Bengal's Highway Revamp: A Step Towards Economic Boost
India-Oman Trade Boost: Zero-Duty Access For Key Exports