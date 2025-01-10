Left Menu

IREDA's Green Surge: A Powerful Leap in Profits and Revenue

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) achieved a 27% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 425.37 crore in the December quarter, mainly due to higher revenue. Operations revenue rose by 35.57% to Rs 1,698.99 crore. Strengthened net worth and enhanced EPS reflect its robust performance and commitment to India's renewable energy transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 09:42 IST
IREDA's Green Surge: A Powerful Leap in Profits and Revenue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) reported a significant leap in net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 425.37 crore, a nearly 27% increase from the previous figures. This performance is largely attributed to a notable rise in revenue.

Revenue from operations saw a substantial growth of 35.57%, climbing to Rs 1,698.99 crore, compared to Rs 1,253.20 crore in the third quarter of FY24, as per the company's recent statement. Profit After Tax also recorded an impressive rise of 26.77% in the reporting quarter.

The company highlighted a strengthened net worth of Rs 9,842.07 crore, achieving a 20.99% year-on-year growth. Additionally, Earnings Per Share improved by 15.03%. CMD Pradip Kumar Das underlined IREDA's crucial role in financing sustainable energy projects, emphasizing its commitment to driving India's renewable energy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025