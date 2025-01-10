Left Menu

IDFC FIRST Bank Revolutionizes Tax Payments with New Income Tax Portal Integration

IDFC FIRST Bank has integrated with India's Income Tax Portal to facilitate the direct tax collection process. Customers can now enjoy a seamless payment experience with features such as downloadable challans, easy access, and instant payment confirmation through online and branch channels. The bank's efforts aim to enhance customer convenience and expand service offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IDFC FIRST Bank has announced a significant milestone with its integration into India's Income Tax Portal, aimed at streamlining the direct tax payment process. This initiative enables the bank's customers to enjoy a hassle-free payment experience with convenient features, including downloadable challans and instant payment confirmations.

Customers can leverage IDFC FIRST Bank's user-friendly internet banking platforms or visit branches to make payments using cash, cheque, or demand draft. Speaking on this development, Mr. Chinmay Dhoble, Country Head – Retail Liabilities at IDFC FIRST Bank, expressed enthusiasm for the bank's broadened service offering.

The bank is also collaborating with CBDT officials to introduce new payment options like UPI and card payments, further enhancing customer convenience. The move aligns with IDFC FIRST Bank's vision of building a comprehensive suite of banking products anchored in ethical, digital, and customer-centric banking principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

