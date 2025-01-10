Left Menu

Vaikuntha Ekadashi Celebrations: A Divine Procession at Srirangam Temple

Thousands gathered at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Trichy for the Vaikuntha Ekadashi festival, observing a grand procession of Lord Namperumal through the 'Paramapadha Vaasal.' The sacred event included Vedic hymn recitations and special darshan, celebrating rich cultural traditions and spiritual fervor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:50 IST
Vaikuntha Ekadashi Celebrations: A Divine Procession at Srirangam Temple
Visuals from Srirangam's Sri Ranganathaswamy temple lit up for Vaikuntha Ekadashi.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Trichy witnessed a grand celebration of the Vaikuntha Ekadashi festival with the opening of the 'Paramapadha Vaasal,' as Lord Namperumal was paraded in a magnificent procession. Thousands of devotees thronged to the temple, chanting 'Ranga Ranga Namperumal,' marking the deity's journey through the 'Paramapatha Vaasal' - the gate of heaven.

The revered procession saw devotees gather at the iconic Ranganathaswamy Temple in the early hours of Vaikuntha Ekadashi to glimpse Lord Namperumal, adorned with gem-studded armor, a parrot garland, and the Pandian crown. At 4:15 am, the deity emerged from the sanctum sanctorum, proceeding through the temple's corridors, as thousands participated in the festivities.

As the procession reached the Vraja Nadhi Mandapam, Vedic hymns resonated through the air, followed by the ceremonial opening of the Paramapatha Vaasal at 5:15 am. The deity paused at the Thousand Pillar Hall for a special darshan. Today, the Paramapada Vasal at the Perumal Temple in Tallakullam, Madurai, will also be opened, continuing the Vaikuntha Ekadasi traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025