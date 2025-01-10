Vaikuntha Ekadashi Celebrations: A Divine Procession at Srirangam Temple

On Friday, the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Trichy witnessed a grand celebration of the Vaikuntha Ekadashi festival with the opening of the 'Paramapadha Vaasal,' as Lord Namperumal was paraded in a magnificent procession. Thousands of devotees thronged to the temple, chanting 'Ranga Ranga Namperumal,' marking the deity's journey through the 'Paramapatha Vaasal' - the gate of heaven.

The revered procession saw devotees gather at the iconic Ranganathaswamy Temple in the early hours of Vaikuntha Ekadashi to glimpse Lord Namperumal, adorned with gem-studded armor, a parrot garland, and the Pandian crown. At 4:15 am, the deity emerged from the sanctum sanctorum, proceeding through the temple's corridors, as thousands participated in the festivities.

As the procession reached the Vraja Nadhi Mandapam, Vedic hymns resonated through the air, followed by the ceremonial opening of the Paramapatha Vaasal at 5:15 am. The deity paused at the Thousand Pillar Hall for a special darshan. Today, the Paramapada Vasal at the Perumal Temple in Tallakullam, Madurai, will also be opened, continuing the Vaikuntha Ekadasi traditions.

