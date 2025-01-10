Left Menu

Manipur Security Forces Conduct Major Arms Seizure Amid Tensions

Central security forces, alongside Manipur police, launched search operations to control tensions in the state. The raids led to the recovery of a variety of arms in Kakching district's vulnerable areas. Authorities urge caution against misinformation and request the return of any looted arms to security personnel.

Security Forces and Manipur Police seize arms and ammunition (Photo/Manipur Police). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

In a bid to maintain control amid escalating tensions, central security forces and Manipur police executed coordinated search operations across the state's hill and valley districts, a government release confirmed. The situation is reportedly under control, with significant recoveries of arms and ammunition made during these operations.

Among the recovered items were a 7.62 SLR rifle, firearms including a 9mm pistol, hand grenades, and equipment such as bulletproof vests and tactical gear, discovered in Sekmaijin Hangool Mayal Leikai under Hiyanglam Police Station in Kakching district.

The security measures also saw the installation of 107 Naka checkpoints throughout the region, ensuring the safe passage of essential goods via national highways. Authorities are appealing to the public to stay vigilant and not succumb to false information while calling for any looted arms and explosives to be returned promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

