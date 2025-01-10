Left Menu

Rift in INDIA Alliance: Raut's Call for Urgent Coordination

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut voices concerns over the INDIA alliance's unity, attributing the disarray to Congress. Highlighting the absence of coordination post-elections, Raut aligns with Omar Abdullah's view on unclear leadership and agenda, warning against a permanent split without urgent corrective measures.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut has raised alarm over the lack of coordination within the INDIA alliance, holding Congress responsible for its present disarray following the Lok Sabha elections. Raut echoed National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's concerns regarding the alliance's vague leadership and agenda.

Raut concurred with Abdullah's assessment, emphasizing the need for swift action from Congress to preserve the alliance's cohesion. 'After the elections, it was essential for us, especially Congress, to keep the INDIA alliance active and show a united front,' Raut remarked. He criticized the absence of post-election meetings, citing it as detrimental to the coalition's unity.

Several prominent leaders, including Abdullah, Mamta Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, and Arvind Kejriwal, have reportedly expressed apprehension about the alliance's viability. 'The INDIA alliance now faces questions about its existence,' Raut noted. He stressed that a fracture would likely be irreversible, attributing potential blame to the leading party, Congress, for the lack of necessary dialogue and coordination.

The warning comes amid Abdullah's Thursday statement which highlighted the absence of a defined timeframe, leadership, or agenda for the alliance. He suggested winding up the bloc if it was solely for the parliamentary elections. Raut's remarks signal urgency for addressing internal challenges to prevent the coalition's collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

