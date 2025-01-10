CESC Ltd Reports Dip in Profits but Announces Dividend

CESC Ltd, a leading power generation and distribution company, announced a 6.3% decrease in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 282 crore for the December quarter of FY25. This marks a decline from Rs 301 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Net regulatory income took a hit, falling to Rs 300 crore from Rs 560 crore year-on-year. The company also faced higher expenses, which rose to Rs 3,595 crore compared to Rs 3,497 crore in the corresponding quarter of the prior year. On the flip side, total income experienced growth, reaching Rs 3,657 crore, up from Rs 3,301 crore the year before.

In light of these financial figures, the board announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share for the fiscal. Shareholders eligible for this dividend will be recorded on January 16, 2025.

