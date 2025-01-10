Left Menu

CESC Ltd Reports Dip in Profits but Announces Dividend

CESC Ltd, a power generation and distribution firm, reported a 6.3% decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter of FY25, down to Rs 282 crore from Rs 301 crore the previous year. Despite the dip, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:42 IST
CESC Ltd Reports Dip in Profits but Announces Dividend
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CESC Ltd, a leading power generation and distribution company, announced a 6.3% decrease in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 282 crore for the December quarter of FY25. This marks a decline from Rs 301 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Net regulatory income took a hit, falling to Rs 300 crore from Rs 560 crore year-on-year. The company also faced higher expenses, which rose to Rs 3,595 crore compared to Rs 3,497 crore in the corresponding quarter of the prior year. On the flip side, total income experienced growth, reaching Rs 3,657 crore, up from Rs 3,301 crore the year before.

In light of these financial figures, the board announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share for the fiscal. Shareholders eligible for this dividend will be recorded on January 16, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025