NTPC Renewable Energy Powers Up With New Solar Projects

State-owned power giant NTPC's subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, commenced commercial operations of 110 MW from solar projects in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The total capacity of NTPC now stands at 76,708.18 MW. The expansion highlights the company's commitment to renewable energy through its various subsidiaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned power giant NTPC has announced that its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, has started commercial operations of 110 MW of electricity from two solar projects.

This development brings the NTPC group's total installed and operational capacity to 76,708.18 MW, according to a recent BSE filing.

The projects, located in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh, are a significant step in NTPC's ongoing expansion into renewable energy.

