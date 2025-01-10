NTPC Renewable Energy Powers Up With New Solar Projects
State-owned power giant NTPC's subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, commenced commercial operations of 110 MW from solar projects in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The total capacity of NTPC now stands at 76,708.18 MW. The expansion highlights the company's commitment to renewable energy through its various subsidiaries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:57 IST
- Country:
- India
State-owned power giant NTPC has announced that its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, has started commercial operations of 110 MW of electricity from two solar projects.
This development brings the NTPC group's total installed and operational capacity to 76,708.18 MW, according to a recent BSE filing.
The projects, located in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh, are a significant step in NTPC's ongoing expansion into renewable energy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan: NDRF hopeful of pulling out child trapped in Kotputli borewell by today
Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Fire Claims More Lives in Rajasthan
Madhya Pradesh Tigers on the Move: Translocation to Neighboring States
Solidus Techno Power Expands Solar Impact with Major Project in Rajasthan
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Major Infrastructure and Development Initiatives Ahead of Simhastha 2028