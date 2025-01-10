NTPC Renewable Energy Powers Up With New Solar Projects

State-owned power giant NTPC has announced that its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, has started commercial operations of 110 MW of electricity from two solar projects.

This development brings the NTPC group's total installed and operational capacity to 76,708.18 MW, according to a recent BSE filing.

The projects, located in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh, are a significant step in NTPC's ongoing expansion into renewable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)