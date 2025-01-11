India Paves the Way for Cleantech Revolution with New Manufacturing Platform

In a significant push for India's renewable energy sector, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, unveiled the 'Bharat Cleantech Manufacturing Platform' during the Bharat Climate Forum 2025 in New Delhi. This initiative is designed to boost India's cleantech value chains across the solar, wind, hydrogen, and battery storage sectors.

Goyal voiced his concerns over the negative impact of subsidies and Product Linked Incentives (PLIs), labeling them as deterrents to sustainable growth. Instead, he urged attendees to pursue innovative solutions to expand manufacturing capabilities within the nation. The platform is expected to foster collaboration and co-innovation among Indian firms.

The new initiative also aims to facilitate financing, ideas exchange, and the development of clean energy technologies. With the steadfast commitment to establishing 500 Gigawatts of clean energy capacity by 2030, India continues to outperform its commitments under the Paris Agreement. Goyal praised Gujarat's pioneering solar energy adoption and PM Modi's governance for making solar energy accessible through transparent and fair competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)