ISRO Nears Breakthrough in SpadeX Space Docking Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Saturday that its SpadeX mission, a technology demonstrator for in-space docking, has reached a pivotal stage. Two small spacecraft, part of the mission, are now positioned 230 meters apart and in good health.

ISRO updated its followers on social media platform X, stating, 'SpaDeX Status Update: Arrested at Inter Satellite Distance (ISD) of 230 m, all sensors are being evaluated. Spacecraft's health is normal.' This marks an advance from the previous report, where the spacecraft were 1.5 kilometers apart in a hold mode, with plans to reduce the distance to 500 meters.

The SpadeX mission, initially set for January 7, experienced its second postponement after encountering unexpected drifts during a maneuver on Wednesday. Designed to demonstrate crucial in-space docking capabilities, this mission is essential for India's future space objectives, including lunar landings and building an Indian space station.

(With inputs from agencies.)