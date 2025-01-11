Namami Gange Yagna: A Call for a Cleaner Ganga Ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025

Ganga Sevadoots, volunteers appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government, will organize a 'Namami Gange Yagna' on January 12, a day preceding the Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025. This initiative aims to emphasize the importance of Ganga's cleanliness and is extended to the public and organizations.

The event is scheduled for 11 am at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Prayagraj. The 'Namami Gange Yagna' will see participation from various supporting bodies praying for the river's cleanliness, said Atharva Raj, nodal officer for 'Namami Gange'.

Launched in 2014, the Namami Gange program focuses on pollution abatement and Ganga's rejuvenation, with a budget of Rs 20,000 crore. The program leverages advanced sewage treatment technologies, notably in Prayagraj's 10 STPs. Technologies like FCR/Organica are used in the Naini 2 plant.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has underscored the necessity of cleanliness during the Maha Kumbh, highlighting both infrastructural and workforce maintenance. The Ganga holds spiritual significance during this period, making cleanliness paramount.

