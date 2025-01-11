Left Menu

Namami Gange Yagna: A Call for a Cleaner Ganga Ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025

In a bid to promote cleanliness of the Ganga River, Ganga Sevadoots will hold a 'Namami Gange Yagna' in Prayagraj on January 12, just before the Maha Kumbh 2025. The event supports the Namami Gange program, which utilizes advanced technology for effective pollution management.

NMCG leads Ganga rejuvenation efforts for Maha Kumbh 2025 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ganga Sevadoots, volunteers appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government, will organize a 'Namami Gange Yagna' on January 12, a day preceding the Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025. This initiative aims to emphasize the importance of Ganga's cleanliness and is extended to the public and organizations.

The event is scheduled for 11 am at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Prayagraj. The 'Namami Gange Yagna' will see participation from various supporting bodies praying for the river's cleanliness, said Atharva Raj, nodal officer for 'Namami Gange'.

Launched in 2014, the Namami Gange program focuses on pollution abatement and Ganga's rejuvenation, with a budget of Rs 20,000 crore. The program leverages advanced sewage treatment technologies, notably in Prayagraj's 10 STPs. Technologies like FCR/Organica are used in the Naini 2 plant.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has underscored the necessity of cleanliness during the Maha Kumbh, highlighting both infrastructural and workforce maintenance. The Ganga holds spiritual significance during this period, making cleanliness paramount.

