Udhampur Police Seizes Drug Peddler's Assets Amid National Anti-Drug Campaign

Udhampur Police intensified its fight against drug peddlers by attaching a car worth approximately Rs 20 lakhs, owned by notorious drug suspect Mohd Hafiz from Poonch. The operation was conducted by the Tikri Police Post, targeting Hafiz, who is currently in judicial custody under the NDPS Act and linked to numerous other cases.

Investigations revealed that the seized property was illicitly acquired by Hafiz through narcotic drug trafficking. Union Home Minister Amit Shah voiced a strong commitment to eradicating the drug menace, stressing the need for cooperation between states and central authorities to prevent illegal narcotics from entering or leaving the country.

The minister's remarks came during a regional conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security.' The conference focused on the northern states and Union Territories, emphasizing the growing impact of drug trafficking on national security. Shah highlighted ongoing reviews and strategies to combat drugs and shared insights for collective action against this escalating threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)