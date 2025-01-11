Himachal CM Unveils Mega Developments with Navjeevan Park Project

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has laid the cornerstone for the Economic Development and Livelihood Generation Project, known as Navjeevan Park, in the Nadaun Assembly Constituency's Hareta region.

This project, with an investment of Rs 4 crore, aims to bolster eco-tourism and provide employment opportunities to local residents by including amenities like a children's park, walking trails, and more.

During the event, CM Sukhu highlighted ongoing developments in healthcare and education sectors, addressing previous administrative lapses and ushering in reforms for comprehensive state progress.

