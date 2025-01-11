Left Menu

Himachal CM Unveils Mega Developments with Navjeevan Park Project

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the Navjeevan Park project in Nadaun, focusing on eco-tourism and infrastructure improvements. The initiative is aimed at enhancing local livelihoods and includes health, education, and infrastructure programs, addressing past government shortcomings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 23:41 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lay foundation for Navjeevan Park in Hareta (Photo/I&PR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has laid the cornerstone for the Economic Development and Livelihood Generation Project, known as Navjeevan Park, in the Nadaun Assembly Constituency's Hareta region.

This project, with an investment of Rs 4 crore, aims to bolster eco-tourism and provide employment opportunities to local residents by including amenities like a children's park, walking trails, and more.

During the event, CM Sukhu highlighted ongoing developments in healthcare and education sectors, addressing previous administrative lapses and ushering in reforms for comprehensive state progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

