Reviving DAMUs: Ensuring Agrometeorological Support for Farmers

The government is set to revive District Agrometeorological Units (DAMUs), following their closure last year prompted by recommendations from Niti Aayog. DAMUs played a crucial role in providing farmers with vital weather-related information. This revival seeks a permanent framework for consistent support to the agricultural community.

According to Earth Sciences Ministry Secretary M Ravichandran, past operations were ad-hoc, impacting the quality of forecasts. The new framework aims for a stable, permanent structure employing both permanent and contractual staff to enhance reliability. The Earth Sciences Ministry has communicated the value of this service to the Prime Minister's Office.

Though initially slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic and financial misunderstandings, the plan is gaining momentum, with proposals suggesting centralized data units. DAMUs have been invaluable, assisting farmers in navigating unpredictable weather and reducing insurance claims under government schemes.

