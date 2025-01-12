Tragedy in Balochistan: Methane Explosion Claims 11 Lives in Coal Mine Collapse

In a tragic incident in Balochistan, a coal mine collapse caused by methane gas buildup and explosion has taken the lives of 11 workers. Rescuers recovered seven additional bodies, with one worker still missing. The collapse happened in Sanjdi, roughly 40 kilometers from Quetta.

Over three days, rescue teams managed to retrieve 11 bodies, though chances of finding the missing worker alive are slim, according to Abdullah Shawani, head of the province's mining department. The Balochistan government assured continued rescue efforts, despite the challenges posed by toxic gas and debris.

The incident has sparked an investigation into compliance with mining regulations. Pir Muhammad Kakar, of the mines workers association, attributed the tragedy to regulatory failures by mine owners and officials, calling for strict accountability. Such accidents are prevalent in coal-rich western Balochistan, with poor safety standards regularly resulting in worker casualties.

