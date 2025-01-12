Tragedy in Balochistan: Methane Explosion Claims 11 Lives in Coal Mine Collapse

Left Menu

A coal mine collapse in Balochistan due to methane gas accumulation has resulted in 11 worker fatalities, with rescuers still searching for one missing worker. The incident has raised questions on mining safety regulations and frequent accidents in the region's coal mines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 12-01-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 12:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident in Balochistan, a coal mine collapse caused by methane gas buildup and explosion has taken the lives of 11 workers. Rescuers recovered seven additional bodies, with one worker still missing. The collapse happened in Sanjdi, roughly 40 kilometers from Quetta.

Over three days, rescue teams managed to retrieve 11 bodies, though chances of finding the missing worker alive are slim, according to Abdullah Shawani, head of the province's mining department. The Balochistan government assured continued rescue efforts, despite the challenges posed by toxic gas and debris.

The incident has sparked an investigation into compliance with mining regulations. Pir Muhammad Kakar, of the mines workers association, attributed the tragedy to regulatory failures by mine owners and officials, calling for strict accountability. Such accidents are prevalent in coal-rich western Balochistan, with poor safety standards regularly resulting in worker casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

