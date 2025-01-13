Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2023: A Sacred Confluence with Celestial Significance

Swami Avdheshanand Giri emphasizes water's spiritual importance in Sanatan culture at Maha Kumbh. The event coincides with a rare celestial alignment and attracts millions of devotees to Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam for holy rituals and celebratory events. The Maha Kumbh concludes on February 26, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:04 IST
Maha Kumbh 2023: A Sacred Confluence with Celestial Significance
Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj from Juna Akhara has underscored water's critical role in Sanatan culture, highlighting its life-giving qualities. In an interview with ANI, he stated the importance of water during the Hindu month of Magha, attracting devotees to the Mahakumbh for a series of rituals, including the sacred 'snan' or bathing.

"Water holds a special place in our Sanatan culture", said Giri Maharaj. He elaborated that the existence of deities like Narayana and Brahma stems from water. As the Hindu month of Magha commences on Paush Purnima, many have gathered at the Mahakumbh not only for religious rites but also to seek the deeper meaning of life. On Monday, an extensive gathering at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam marked the start of Maha Kumbh with the holy 'Snan'.

The event drew numerous devotees to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, where they participated in holy rituals. The Shahi Snan, pivotal bathing rituals, are scheduled for January 14, January 29, and February 3. Comprehensive arrangements have been made within the Mahakumbh Mela area, including drone and laser shows, as well as performances by esteemed artists nationwide.

This year's Maha Kumbh holds unique significance due to a rare celestial alignment not seen in 144 years. Celebrated every 12 years, the 45-day festival is expected to draw over 450 million devotees. The grand event concludes on February 26, 2023, with special programs related to UP Diwas being organized as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025