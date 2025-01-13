Maha Kumbh 2023: A Sacred Confluence with Celestial Significance

Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj from Juna Akhara has underscored water's critical role in Sanatan culture, highlighting its life-giving qualities. In an interview with ANI, he stated the importance of water during the Hindu month of Magha, attracting devotees to the Mahakumbh for a series of rituals, including the sacred 'snan' or bathing.

"Water holds a special place in our Sanatan culture", said Giri Maharaj. He elaborated that the existence of deities like Narayana and Brahma stems from water. As the Hindu month of Magha commences on Paush Purnima, many have gathered at the Mahakumbh not only for religious rites but also to seek the deeper meaning of life. On Monday, an extensive gathering at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam marked the start of Maha Kumbh with the holy 'Snan'.

The event drew numerous devotees to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, where they participated in holy rituals. The Shahi Snan, pivotal bathing rituals, are scheduled for January 14, January 29, and February 3. Comprehensive arrangements have been made within the Mahakumbh Mela area, including drone and laser shows, as well as performances by esteemed artists nationwide.

This year's Maha Kumbh holds unique significance due to a rare celestial alignment not seen in 144 years. Celebrated every 12 years, the 45-day festival is expected to draw over 450 million devotees. The grand event concludes on February 26, 2023, with special programs related to UP Diwas being organized as well.

