Egypt's Solar Surge: Harnessing the Sun to Power the Future
Egypt is capitalizing on its solar energy potential amid rising natural gas costs. The nation plans to boost solar power production through international collaboration and investment in large-scale projects. However, regulatory challenges and internal coordination issues pose significant hurdles for achieving its renewable energy goals.
With its vast deserts and a developed electricity grid, Egypt stands poised for a major expansion in solar power, driven by rising natural gas import costs.
A decline in domestic gas production led to outages last summer, prompting the government to announce an emergency energy strategy.
New solar projects led by companies like AMEA are emerging, but regulatory barriers and market subsidies remain challenges to wider adoption.
