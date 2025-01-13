Left Menu

India Celebrates Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Other Harvest Festivals

Celebrations for Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu across India highlight cultural richness and respect for nature. Leaders like Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and President Droupadi Murmu extended their greetings, expressing hope for prosperity and happiness. These harvest festivals symbolize the hard work of farmers and unity in diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:18 IST
Visual of people celebrating Lohri in Punjab.(Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a culturally rich display of unity, India celebrates a series of sacred harvest festivals, including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended warm wishes for Lohri, expressing his hope for joy and prosperity across the nation. Kharge's greetings were conveyed via a post on X, highlighting the festival's essence as a symbol of abundance and the tireless dedication of farmers.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended heartfelt greetings on these auspicious occasions. Her message emphasized the enduring theme of happiness and prosperity linked to these celebrations, which are cherished across various Indian regions despite their different names. She praised these festivals as reflections of the country's rich cultural diversity.

The observance of Makar Sankranti on January 14, marking Surya's transition into Makara, signifies the end of the winter solstice, welcoming longer days. As part of the nationwide celebrations, devotees performed rituals and offerings, partaking in traditional festivities such as kite flying and preparing special dishes like khichdi and sesame sweets. These practices underscore the festivals' role in reinforcing community bonds. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

