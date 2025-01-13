Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spiritual Confluence of Devotion and Security

The 2025 Maha Kumbh has commenced in Prayagraj, welcoming millions of devotees for a holy dip at the Sangam. With elaborate arrangements and enhanced security, the 45-day event sees meticulous planning, including extensive police deployment, infrastructural facilities, and a digital surveillance system to ensure a safe and celebrated gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 15:15 IST
Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated 2025 Maha Kumbh has officially commenced in Prayagraj, drawing millions of spiritual devotees to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers at Triveni Sangam. According to Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar, approximately 10 million people have already taken a dip during the first Amrit snan.

Ensuring the safety of the pilgrims, police personnel are on high alert, utilizing drone technology for area surveillance. No incidents have been reported, and all senior officials, including the Chief Minister's Office, are vigilantly monitoring the situation. Additionally, traffic is reported to be flowing smoothly given the arrangements by the Transport Department.

The Maha Kumbh, known as the world's largest religious gathering, spans 45 days over a 10,000-acre area. Authorities have launched significant measures to accommodate the influx of pilgrims, including sanitation facilities and advanced security. The National Disaster Response Force has also stationed a water ambulance at the Sangam for 24/7 emergency services throughout the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

