Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Liquor Ban Sparks Political Row

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari criticizes CM Mohan Yadav for proposing a liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh's religious cities, accusing him of misleading announcements. Calling for immediate action in Ujjain, Patwari also claims worsening state conditions under Yadav's leadership. CM Yadav cites seer suggestions for the policy change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 15:39 IST
Madhya Pradesh Liquor Ban Sparks Political Row
Congress chief Jitu Patwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are rising in Madhya Pradesh as state Congress chief Jitu Patwari responds to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's proposal to ban liquor sales in religious cities. Patwari, targeting Ujjain, from where Yadav is an MLA, insists that action should commence there, accusing the CM of misleading the public with lofty announcements.

"CM Mohan Yadav has developed a penchant for making new headlines daily," Patwari stated to ANI, criticizing what he perceives as a misleading approach from Yadav. He further condemned the state's deteriorating financial and law and order situations under Yadav's reign, alleging rampant corruption and mafia influence.

On the other hand, CM Yadav shared that multiple seers have recommended that liquor shops should be closed in religious cities, and his government is earnestly considering the advice. Yadav promises a swift decision on policy amendments to address these concerns and improve the religious ambiance in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025