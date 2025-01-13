Madhya Pradesh Liquor Ban Sparks Political Row

Tensions are rising in Madhya Pradesh as state Congress chief Jitu Patwari responds to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's proposal to ban liquor sales in religious cities. Patwari, targeting Ujjain, from where Yadav is an MLA, insists that action should commence there, accusing the CM of misleading the public with lofty announcements.

"CM Mohan Yadav has developed a penchant for making new headlines daily," Patwari stated to ANI, criticizing what he perceives as a misleading approach from Yadav. He further condemned the state's deteriorating financial and law and order situations under Yadav's reign, alleging rampant corruption and mafia influence.

On the other hand, CM Yadav shared that multiple seers have recommended that liquor shops should be closed in religious cities, and his government is earnestly considering the advice. Yadav promises a swift decision on policy amendments to address these concerns and improve the religious ambiance in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)