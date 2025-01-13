Left Menu

British Equities: Navigating a Volatile Market Tide

British stock markets experienced a downturn on Monday, triggered by global investor caution after a U.S. jobs report reinforced the Federal Reserve's cautious stance on interest rate cuts. The FTSE indices dipped, with notable declines in aerospace and defense, while energy stocks rose due to higher crude oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British equities endured a downturn on Monday, ensnared in a wider global market selloff as investors distanced themselves from risky assets. The cautious sentiment follows a U.S. jobs report that reinforced the Federal Reserve's tentative approach to interest rate cuts in 2023.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell by 0.4% at 1023 GMT, with the FTSE 250 midcap index sliding 0.3%. The aerospace and defense sectors saw significant losses, dropping by 1.8%. Meanwhile, global stocks took a hit, and bond yields remained elevated after last Friday's data revealed an unexpected acceleration in U.S. job growth, driving unemployment to a low of 4.1%.

Despite the broader market decline, energy stocks bucked the trend, up by 1.2%, buoyed by rising crude oil prices due to U.S. sanctions on Russian oil. Investors are now keenly eyeing inflation figures to be released later this week in the UK, Europe, and the U.S., alongside a new set of quarterly GDP estimates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

