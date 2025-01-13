Left Menu

Rising Bond Yields Signal Global Economic Shifts

Euro zone bond yields reached multi-month highs due to strong U.S. jobs data, rising oil prices, and increased government debt issuance. Germany's 10-year yield hit its highest since July, and expectations for U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts dwindled. Oil price surge and issuance of 22 billion euros in debt also contributed to the market shifts.

The euro zone's bond yields climbed to new multi-month highs on Monday. The rise aligned with robust U.S. jobs figures released Friday, increased oil prices, and a particularly busy period for government debt issuance. Germany's 10-year bond yield—the regional benchmark—reached 2.612%, marking its highest point since July.

Data from Friday revealed that the U.S. economy added 256,000 jobs in December, significantly surpassing forecasts of 160,000. Consequently, investors now doubt the Federal Reserve will cut rates this year, with projections for 2025 rate cuts dropping from 43 basis points to 24.

The global bond market has mirrored the U.S. trend, with yields rising sharply. Hauke Siemssen, a rates strategist at Commerzbank, noted the challenge for bond markets to find stability amid strong oil prices, robust U.S. payrolls, and ongoing government debt issuance. Commerzbank also predicts a busy week for government debt, anticipating around 22 billion euros in issuance.

