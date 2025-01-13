Empowering Craftsmanship: A Showcase of India's Rich Artisan Legacy at 'Karigar Gatha'

The 'Karigar Gatha: A Legacy of Craftsmanship', which began Sunday at Delhi's National Craft Museum, is a vibrant celebration of India's artisan heritage. The event showcases various handicrafts, such as Tamil Nadu's hand-crafted idols and Bihar's lac bangles, which have captivated attendees with their intricate craftsmanship.

Many artisans attribute their success to the SFURTI Scheme, a government initiative launched in 2005-06 to organize traditional industries into clusters. This scheme, revamped in 2014-15, has empowered artisans, creating jobs for women and ensuring the industry's long-term sustainability.

In addition to the showcase, artisans expressed their appreciation for Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, whose visit provided a significant boost to their morale. Her engagement with the craftsmen highlighted the importance of resolving the challenges faced by traditional artisans, particularly women in patriarchal regions.

