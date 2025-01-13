Empowering Craftsmanship: A Showcase of India's Rich Artisan Legacy at 'Karigar Gatha'
The 'Karigar Gatha: A Legacy of Craftsmanship' event at Delhi's National Craft Museum highlights India's diverse artisan crafts, featuring handcrafted idols from Tamil Nadu and lac bangles from Bihar. Artisans credit the SFURTI Scheme for boosting productivity and community support, while UP Governor Anandiben Patel's visit inspires and uplifts participants.
The 'Karigar Gatha: A Legacy of Craftsmanship', which began Sunday at Delhi's National Craft Museum, is a vibrant celebration of India's artisan heritage. The event showcases various handicrafts, such as Tamil Nadu's hand-crafted idols and Bihar's lac bangles, which have captivated attendees with their intricate craftsmanship.
Many artisans attribute their success to the SFURTI Scheme, a government initiative launched in 2005-06 to organize traditional industries into clusters. This scheme, revamped in 2014-15, has empowered artisans, creating jobs for women and ensuring the industry's long-term sustainability.
In addition to the showcase, artisans expressed their appreciation for Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, whose visit provided a significant boost to their morale. Her engagement with the craftsmen highlighted the importance of resolving the challenges faced by traditional artisans, particularly women in patriarchal regions.
