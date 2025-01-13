Connexion of Ancient Wisdom: Ayurveda, Yoga, and Nathpanth in Focus

In a compelling address in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the intertwined nature of Ayurveda, yoga, and Nathpanth, all striving for a disease-free existence. He articulated this vision while extolling Indian traditional sciences' revival under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Chief Minister linked the concepts of moksha and success, underscoring a healthy body as pivotal to achieving life goals. He praised the preservation and burgeoning global acknowledgment of India's ancestral sciences.

Drawing attention to Maha Kumbh 2025, Adityanath marked it as an invaluable event showcasing India's spiritual and cultural brilliance. Inviting worldwide participation, he described the grand celebrations occurring amidst a rare celestial phenomenon, urging everyone to engage with India's profound heritage.

