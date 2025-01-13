Tata Motors Partners with Saraswat Bank for Innovative Auto Financing

Tata Motors, a significant player in the automotive industry, announced a new partnership with Saraswat Bank on Monday. This collaboration involves its subsidiaries, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, in a bid to enhance vehicle finance options for their customers.

According to the agreement, Saraswat Bank will provide tailored auto retail financing solutions. These options will be available to customers interested in purchasing either internal combustion engine vehicles or electric vehicles from Tata Motors, marking a significant step in expanding consumer choices.

Dhiman Gupta, CFO of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, emphasized the partnership's role in offering competitive rates while addressing customer needs. Saraswat Bank's Chairman, Gautam Thakur, highlighted the pact's contribution to promoting electric vehicle culture across the nation.

