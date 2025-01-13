Left Menu

Tata Motors Partners with Saraswat Bank for Innovative Auto Financing

Tata Motors' subsidiaries collaborate with Saraswat Bank to provide customized vehicle financing solutions. This partnership is set to cater to the needs of customers purchasing both internal combustion engine and electric vehicles. The initiative aims to offer competitive financing while promoting electric vehicle adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors, a significant player in the automotive industry, announced a new partnership with Saraswat Bank on Monday. This collaboration involves its subsidiaries, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, in a bid to enhance vehicle finance options for their customers.

According to the agreement, Saraswat Bank will provide tailored auto retail financing solutions. These options will be available to customers interested in purchasing either internal combustion engine vehicles or electric vehicles from Tata Motors, marking a significant step in expanding consumer choices.

Dhiman Gupta, CFO of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, emphasized the partnership's role in offering competitive rates while addressing customer needs. Saraswat Bank's Chairman, Gautam Thakur, highlighted the pact's contribution to promoting electric vehicle culture across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

