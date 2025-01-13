Tragic Attack on Nigerian Farmers by Suspected Islamist Militants

In a devastating incident in Nigeria's Borno State, Islamist militants are suspected of killing 40 farmers on Sunday, according to a senior state official. The tragedy unfolded in the Dumba community, where the victims had reportedly ventured outside a military-established security corridor.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attackers were associated with Boko Haram and its faction, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Both groups have been engaged in a long-standing insurgency in northeastern Nigeria, notorious for violence against civilians.

Efforts are currently underway by security forces to locate any farmers who may have managed to escape the brutal attack, said Usman Tar, the state commissioner of information.

(With inputs from agencies.)