Left Menu

Tragic Attack on Nigerian Farmers by Suspected Islamist Militants

In Nigeria’s Borno State, suspected Islamist militants killed 40 farmers in the Dumba community. The victims had entered a dangerous area outside a security corridor. The attackers were believed to be linked to Boko Haram and ISWAP. Security forces are searching for any survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:01 IST
Tragic Attack on Nigerian Farmers by Suspected Islamist Militants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating incident in Nigeria's Borno State, Islamist militants are suspected of killing 40 farmers on Sunday, according to a senior state official. The tragedy unfolded in the Dumba community, where the victims had reportedly ventured outside a military-established security corridor.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attackers were associated with Boko Haram and its faction, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Both groups have been engaged in a long-standing insurgency in northeastern Nigeria, notorious for violence against civilians.

Efforts are currently underway by security forces to locate any farmers who may have managed to escape the brutal attack, said Usman Tar, the state commissioner of information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025