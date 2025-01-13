Left Menu

Tensions Surge Over TurkStream: Russia Blames Ukrainian 'Energy Terrorism'

The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the TurkStream gas pipeline, defining the act as 'energy terrorism'. Nine Ukrainian drones were reportedly downed by Russian forces in the area. Moscow claims the incident was discussed between top Russian and Turkish officials, highlighting rising tensions.

The Kremlin on Monday accused Ukraine of an attempted attack on the TurkStream gas pipeline, labeling the incident as an 'act of energy terrorism,' as reported by TASS news agency.

Russia claimed to have shot down nine Ukrainian drones in the vicinity of the TurkStream infrastructure, through which Russian gas flows to Turkey and Europe, detailing the escalating energy conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that discussions were held between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, and their Turkish counterparts regarding the incident, signaling heightened diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

