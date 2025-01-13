Tensions Surge Over TurkStream: Russia Blames Ukrainian 'Energy Terrorism'

The Kremlin on Monday accused Ukraine of an attempted attack on the TurkStream gas pipeline, labeling the incident as an 'act of energy terrorism,' as reported by TASS news agency.

Russia claimed to have shot down nine Ukrainian drones in the vicinity of the TurkStream infrastructure, through which Russian gas flows to Turkey and Europe, detailing the escalating energy conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that discussions were held between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, and their Turkish counterparts regarding the incident, signaling heightened diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)