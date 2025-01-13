Tensions Surge Over TurkStream: Russia Blames Ukrainian 'Energy Terrorism'
The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the TurkStream gas pipeline, defining the act as 'energy terrorism'. Nine Ukrainian drones were reportedly downed by Russian forces in the area. Moscow claims the incident was discussed between top Russian and Turkish officials, highlighting rising tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:59 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin on Monday accused Ukraine of an attempted attack on the TurkStream gas pipeline, labeling the incident as an 'act of energy terrorism,' as reported by TASS news agency.
Russia claimed to have shot down nine Ukrainian drones in the vicinity of the TurkStream infrastructure, through which Russian gas flows to Turkey and Europe, detailing the escalating energy conflict.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that discussions were held between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, and their Turkish counterparts regarding the incident, signaling heightened diplomatic engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia Abandons Missiles Moratorium Amid U.S. Weapon Deployments
Drones and AI Elevate Security Measures at Maha Kumbh 2025
End of an Era: Russia Reignites Missile Deployment Amidst Global Arms Race Fears
Underwater Drones and AI Take Center Stage at Maha Kumbh 2025
Azerbaijan's president says crashed Azerbaijani jet was shot down by Russia, albeit not intentionally, reports AP.