Left Menu

JPMorgan Assists Mortgage Holders Amid LA Wildfires

JPMorgan Chase & Co is providing relief to mortgage customers affected by the Los Angeles wildfires through its disaster forbearance program. This initiative aims to support individuals struggling with their mortgage payments due to the natural disaster, emphasizing the company's commitment to aiding affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:49 IST
JPMorgan Assists Mortgage Holders Amid LA Wildfires

JPMorgan Chase & Co has stepped up to offer crucial support to mortgage customers impacted by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

The financial giant has rolled out a disaster forbearance program, which allows affected individuals some relief in managing their mortgage payments during these challenging times.

This initiative underscores JPMorgan's dedication to helping communities recover from natural calamities and easing financial burdens for its clients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025