JPMorgan Assists Mortgage Holders Amid LA Wildfires
JPMorgan Chase & Co is providing relief to mortgage customers affected by the Los Angeles wildfires through its disaster forbearance program. This initiative aims to support individuals struggling with their mortgage payments due to the natural disaster, emphasizing the company's commitment to aiding affected communities.
Updated: 13-01-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:49 IST
JPMorgan Chase & Co has stepped up to offer crucial support to mortgage customers impacted by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.
The financial giant has rolled out a disaster forbearance program, which allows affected individuals some relief in managing their mortgage payments during these challenging times.
This initiative underscores JPMorgan's dedication to helping communities recover from natural calamities and easing financial burdens for its clients.
(With inputs from agencies.)
