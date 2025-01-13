Left Menu

Euro Zone Bonds Reach New Highs Amid Global Economic Shifts

Euro zone bond yields hit multi-month highs due to strong U.S. job growth, rising oil prices, and increased government debt issuance. German and Italian bonds showed significant yield rises, reflecting investor concerns over fiscal risks. The bond market's instability continues amid a volatile economic landscape.

Euro zone bond yields surged to multi-month highs on Monday, fueled by strong U.S. job numbers, rising oil prices, and a busy week of government debt issuance.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield reached 2.612%, its highest since July, reflecting increased pressure in global fixed-income markets.

Investor concerns over fiscal risks saw the risk premium for Italian and French government bonds widen significantly.

