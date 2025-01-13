Euro Zone Bonds Reach New Highs Amid Global Economic Shifts

Euro zone bond yields surged to multi-month highs on Monday, fueled by strong U.S. job numbers, rising oil prices, and a busy week of government debt issuance.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield reached 2.612%, its highest since July, reflecting increased pressure in global fixed-income markets.

Investor concerns over fiscal risks saw the risk premium for Italian and French government bonds widen significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)