Punjab Police Boost Security at Bus Stands Amid Lohri Celebrations

Punjab Police launched a state-wide cordon and search operation at bus stands during Lohri celebrations to enhance security. Directed by DGP Gaurav Yadav and overseen by Special DGP Arpit Shukla, the operation involved over 3,500 personnel, leading to multiple detainments, vehicle checks, and recovery of illicit substances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:54 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an extensive state-wide security exercise, the Punjab Police undertook a cordon and search operation at all bus stands across the state coinciding with the Lohri celebrations. The operation, orchestrated by the orders of Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, unfolded from 2 pm to 4 pm across 28 districts.

Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla spearheaded the operation, emphasizing a robust deployment of police personnel under Superintendent of Police (SP) rank supervision. Police teams, backed by sniffer dogs, meticulously checked individuals at bus stands, detaining several for further verification.

Ensuring minimal public inconvenience, 493 teams involving about 3,500 officers participated, reaching over 249 bus stands. The operation led to 77 detentions for questioning and the registration of three criminal cases. The police also seized 950 grams of poppy husk, 70 bottles of illegal liquor, and 120 alprazolam tablets.

Furthermore, the operation extended to vehicle checks, resulting in 318 chalaned vehicles and 17 impoundments. Special DGP Shukla confirmed the continuity of such operations to maintain peace and safety in the border region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

