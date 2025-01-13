A Blossom of Devotion: UP's Aerial Flower Showers at Maha Kumbh

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government organized an extravagant flower shower from helicopters for the devout at the Maha Kumbh Mela during the Paush Purnima Snan. On Monday, rose petals rained down on the devotees performing their holy dip at the Sangam ghats and akhadas, invoking chants of "Jai Shri Ram" from the mesmerized crowd.

Adhering to Yogi Adityanath's government's directives, the state's Horticulture Department meticulously arranged the floral spectacle. These arrangements involved the procurement of rose petals, with approximately 20 quintals earmarked for each bathing festival, an official statement disclosed. The Paush Purnima Snan's floral display left an indelible mark, enhancing the event's spiritual fervor.

As helicopters blessed the devout with flowers, security measures were rigorously implemented to ensure the event's safety. Security forces maintained vigilant oversight, with aerial surveillance complementing the efforts of senior police and administrative personnel. This collective vigilance guaranteed an orderly and secure environment for the millions attending the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked on the immense turnout, noting that "1.50 crore Sanatan believers" participated in the first day's holy dip. The Maha Kumbh-2025 event is anticipated to draw global crowds and offers a platform to highlight India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage. The ongoing congregation is a prelude to the full Maha Kumbh, set to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)