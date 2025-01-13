Left Menu

Lok Sabha's Unwavering Pillar: The Secretariat's Role in Strengthening Democracy

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the impartiality and dedication of the Lok Sabha Secretariat as crucial to the smooth functioning of democracy. Speaking on the 96th Lok Sabha Day, he urged continual learning and innovation to meet the aspirations of India's population and enhance global influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:32 IST
Lok Sabha's Unwavering Pillar: The Secretariat's Role in Strengthening Democracy
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/@ombirlakota). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Impartiality and dedication are pillars of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, as emphasized by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the 96th Lok Sabha Day celebrations at the Parliament House Complex. Birla praised the officers and employees for their sincerity and impartiality, crucial for the democratic process in the world's largest democratic institution.

Addressing the Lok Sabha Employees Association, the Speaker reflected on the Secretariat's evolution over its 96-year history. He urged employees to embrace learning and innovation to improve productivity and effectively meet the aspirations of India's 140 crore citizens.

Birla further praised the efforts of Lok Sabha staff in assisting MPs to serve their constituents effectively, highlighting that global legislatures admire India's Parliament for its innovation and efficiency. He specifically lauded the impact of the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) in facilitating training for officials from over 100 countries, thereby enhancing parliamentary skills nationwide.

The Speaker called for contributions towards making the Secretariat the most prestigious institution by its centenary, emphasizing the incorporation of technology for better efficiency. Birla concluded by extending New Year greetings to the attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025