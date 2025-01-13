Lok Sabha's Unwavering Pillar: The Secretariat's Role in Strengthening Democracy
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the impartiality and dedication of the Lok Sabha Secretariat as crucial to the smooth functioning of democracy. Speaking on the 96th Lok Sabha Day, he urged continual learning and innovation to meet the aspirations of India's population and enhance global influence.
Impartiality and dedication are pillars of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, as emphasized by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the 96th Lok Sabha Day celebrations at the Parliament House Complex. Birla praised the officers and employees for their sincerity and impartiality, crucial for the democratic process in the world's largest democratic institution.
Addressing the Lok Sabha Employees Association, the Speaker reflected on the Secretariat's evolution over its 96-year history. He urged employees to embrace learning and innovation to improve productivity and effectively meet the aspirations of India's 140 crore citizens.
Birla further praised the efforts of Lok Sabha staff in assisting MPs to serve their constituents effectively, highlighting that global legislatures admire India's Parliament for its innovation and efficiency. He specifically lauded the impact of the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) in facilitating training for officials from over 100 countries, thereby enhancing parliamentary skills nationwide.
The Speaker called for contributions towards making the Secretariat the most prestigious institution by its centenary, emphasizing the incorporation of technology for better efficiency. Birla concluded by extending New Year greetings to the attendees.
