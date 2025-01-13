Mission Mausam: India's Leap Towards a Climate-Smart Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to unveil 'Mission Mausam' in celebration of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) 150th Foundation Day. The launch event, scheduled for Tuesday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, underscores the government's commitment to bolster India's capability in weather readiness and climate adaptation.

'Mission Mausam' is designed to transform India into a 'Weather-ready and Climate-smart' nation. This ambitious initiative seeks to employ cutting-edge weather surveillance technologies, including next-generation radars, satellites, and high-performance computing systems. A pivotal component of the mission is the enhancement of atmospheric observations and the deepened understanding of weather and climate processes, essential for strategic weather management and long-term intervention planning.

In addition to 'Mission Mausam,' the Prime Minister will present the IMD Vision-2047 document, delineating strategies for weather resilience and climate change adaptation. The IMD has organized a spectrum of events and workshops to mark its sesquicentennial, highlighting its extensive contributions to making India more climate-resilient and showcasing the pivotal role of government institutions in delivering crucial weather and climate services over the past 150 years, according to an official release by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)