Left Menu

Mission Mausam: India's Leap Towards a Climate-Smart Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch 'Mission Mausam' during the 150th Foundation Day of the India Meteorological Department, aiming to prepare India for climate challenges through advanced technology and strategic interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:43 IST
Mission Mausam: India's Leap Towards a Climate-Smart Future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to unveil 'Mission Mausam' in celebration of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) 150th Foundation Day. The launch event, scheduled for Tuesday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, underscores the government's commitment to bolster India's capability in weather readiness and climate adaptation.

'Mission Mausam' is designed to transform India into a 'Weather-ready and Climate-smart' nation. This ambitious initiative seeks to employ cutting-edge weather surveillance technologies, including next-generation radars, satellites, and high-performance computing systems. A pivotal component of the mission is the enhancement of atmospheric observations and the deepened understanding of weather and climate processes, essential for strategic weather management and long-term intervention planning.

In addition to 'Mission Mausam,' the Prime Minister will present the IMD Vision-2047 document, delineating strategies for weather resilience and climate change adaptation. The IMD has organized a spectrum of events and workshops to mark its sesquicentennial, highlighting its extensive contributions to making India more climate-resilient and showcasing the pivotal role of government institutions in delivering crucial weather and climate services over the past 150 years, according to an official release by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025