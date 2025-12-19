Left Menu

U.S. Unfazed by Russia's Rhetoric on Venezuela

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States is not worried about an escalation with Russia concerning Venezuela. Rubio mentioned that Washington anticipated Russia's verbal backing of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Updated: 19-12-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 22:55 IST
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the media on Friday, asserting that the United States remains untroubled by the potential for increased tension with Russia over Venezuela.

Rubio emphasized that Washington had always anticipated Moscow's verbal support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The United States continues to monitor the situation closely, maintaining its stance on the matter.

