Chief Election Commissioner Visits Srisailam for Prayer and Heritage Tour
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is visiting Srisailam to offer prayers at the Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple. After his arrival, Kumar is set to explore Hyderabad's historic sites, including Charminar, and engage with Booth Level Officers in a scheduled meeting.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is undertaking a significant spiritual and cultural journey. Official sources confirmed that he will offer prayers at the revered Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam this Saturday.
His arrival was marked by a warm reception at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport by Telangana Chief Electoral Officer P Sudarshan Reddy along with other officials. Following this, Kumar proceeded to Srisailam.
Upon returning to Hyderabad on Saturday, Kumar's itinerary includes visiting the iconic Charminar and other significant historical monuments. The visit is part of a broader engagement, culminating in a Sunday meeting with Booth Level Officers in the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
