Left Menu

Karnataka Pushes Landmark Resolution for Constitutional Protection

The Karnataka Legislative Council adopted a resolution urging the central government to include the state's 56% reservation decision in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. This move aims to safeguard it from the 50% reservation cap set by the Supreme Court in the Indra Sawhney case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 19-12-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 22:54 IST
Karnataka Pushes Landmark Resolution for Constitutional Protection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Legislative Council on Friday passed a pivotal resolution, calling for the central government to embed the state's 56% reservation decision within the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

This development transpired in the absence of opposition members, who staged a walkout earlier due to dissatisfaction with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's handling of North Karnataka's developmental issues.

The resolution, introduced by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, seeks to bolster legal protection against the Supreme Court's 50% reservation cap, per the Indra Sawhney case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025