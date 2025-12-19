Karnataka Pushes Landmark Resolution for Constitutional Protection
The Karnataka Legislative Council adopted a resolution urging the central government to include the state's 56% reservation decision in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. This move aims to safeguard it from the 50% reservation cap set by the Supreme Court in the Indra Sawhney case.
The Karnataka Legislative Council on Friday passed a pivotal resolution, calling for the central government to embed the state's 56% reservation decision within the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.
This development transpired in the absence of opposition members, who staged a walkout earlier due to dissatisfaction with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's handling of North Karnataka's developmental issues.
The resolution, introduced by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, seeks to bolster legal protection against the Supreme Court's 50% reservation cap, per the Indra Sawhney case.
