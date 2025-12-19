Karnataka Pushes Landmark Resolution for Constitutional Protection

The Karnataka Legislative Council on Friday passed a pivotal resolution, calling for the central government to embed the state's 56% reservation decision within the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

This development transpired in the absence of opposition members, who staged a walkout earlier due to dissatisfaction with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's handling of North Karnataka's developmental issues.

The resolution, introduced by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, seeks to bolster legal protection against the Supreme Court's 50% reservation cap, per the Indra Sawhney case.

(With inputs from agencies.)