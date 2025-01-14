Left Menu

Crisis in Mali: Barrick Gold Faces Seizures and Suspended Operations

Canadian miner Barrick Gold must halt mining in Mali after the government seized gold stock worth $245 million from the Loulo-Gounkoto complex. The seizure is linked to a dispute over alleged $5.5 billion in unpaid obligations. Arbitration proceedings have been initiated as tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 02:37 IST
Crisis in Mali: Barrick Gold Faces Seizures and Suspended Operations

Canadian mining giant Barrick Gold is facing a major setback in Mali as the government has seized three metric tons of gold from its Loulo-Gounkoto complex. The government flew the gold to Bamako, Mali's capital, following a court order linked to an ongoing financial dispute.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the gold transported via air force helicopters over the weekend. This action has forced Barrick to suspend operations temporarily, prompting concern among investors as shares fell. Barrick denies any financial wrongdoing and is pursuing arbitration with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes.

The Malian government claims Barrick owes $5.5 billion under a dispute that has simmered since 2023. Barrick, which owns 80% of the complex, disputes these claims and warns of a potential 11% earnings hit. The situation underscores broader tensions in West Africa over mining revenue amid soaring gold prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025