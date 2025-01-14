Legal Flames: Southern California Edison Faces Lawsuits Over Wildfire Blame

Southern California Edison, a unit of utility giant Edison International, now grapples with a slew of legal challenges. On Monday, the utility was hit with multiple lawsuits alleging its electrical equipment sparked one of the devastating wildfires currently sweeping through the Los Angeles area.

The legal actions, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, represent the start of what could be an avalanche of litigation resulting from the wildfires that have ravaged Southern California over the past week. Plaintiffs include homeowners, renters, and business proprietors affected by the Eaton Fire in the Pasadena region, demanding accountability for their destroyed properties.

The breadth of devastation is staggering, with 24 fatalities reported, over 90,000 residents displaced, and many still missing. The Eaton Fire alone, burning in the foothills near Los Angeles, has consumed approximately 14,117 acres, making it California's second-most-destructive blaze on record, according to court documents.

