Sacred Processions Lead Maha Kumbh's Majestic 'Amrit Snan'

Naga sadhus from the Niranjani and Anand Akharas participated in the sacred 'Amrit Snan' rituals at the Maha Kumbh, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. The processions were led by esteemed spiritual leaders, Acharya Mandleswar Balkanand ji Maharaj and Surendra Giri ji Maharaj of the Anand Akhada.

Making a significant appearance, Swami Kailashanand Giri of the Niranjani Akhara led the congregation for the first Amrit Snan. The Niranjani Akhara, known for its commitment to yoga, meditation, and spiritual enlightenment, stands as a pivotal participant in the sacred assembly. Teachings from this Akhara emphasize spiritual awakening through inner exploration.

The Anand Akhada venerates Suryanarayana, the Sun God, and is distinguished by its educational institutions focused on Hindu scriptures, yoga, meditation, and martial arts. Sadhus from 13 Sanatan Dharm akhadas, representing diverse Shaivite, Vaishnav, and Udaseen traditions, congregated for a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Expressing gratitude for the divine gathering, Kumar Swami Ji Maharaj from Anand Akhara conveyed his joy at being part of this monumental event.

He remarked, "Nothing is bigger than this Maha Kumbh. Witnessing such peace instead of worldly strife brings joy and tranquility. Our religious texts and saints have always yearned for global peace. I extend my reverence to our spiritual guides and thank Lord Shiva for bestowing this moment." The Maha Kumbh, one of the world's largest religious congregations, occurs every 12 years across four Indian locations.

The forthcoming Poorna Kumbh in 2025 will conclude on February 26, marking significant 'snan' dates including Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), Basant Panchami (February 3), Maghi Purnima (February 12), and Maha Shivaratri (February 26).

